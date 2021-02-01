Photo Release

February 1, 2021 Senate Concurs Treaty on ‘No Nukes’: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Relations, thanks colleagues for their immediate ratification of Senate Resolution No. 620 concurring in the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) during a hybrid plenary session Monday, February 1, 2021. Pimentel said the Senate acted on the resolution “quickly” since it was submitted to the Senate for ratification on December 9, 2020 and the Senate acted on it February 1, 2021 with the unanimous affirmative votes of 23 senators physically and virtually present in the hybrid session. “We do this not only for ourselves but for the future generations. I sincerely believe that we are on the correct side of the issue of the debate; and we are on the right side of history, and we will be proven right in due time,” Pimentel said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)