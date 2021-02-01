Photo Release

February 1, 2021 Villanueva on the Ratification of TPNW: Sen. Joel Villanueva congratulates Sen. Aquilino “Koko” PImentel III, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, for doing an amazing work in shepherding the passage of Resolution No. 620 concurring in the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) during the hybrid plenary session Monday, February 1, 2021. “Mr. President, while the reality on the ground is the prevalence of weapons of mass destruction among the major world superpowers, this treaty is nevertheless a stepping stone to a nuclear weapons-free world. Our children can never feel safe knowing that nuclear arsenals are still very much present. Total nuclear disarmament may only be a hope for the present but with the ratification of this treaty, we are taking one step further to achieving a future without a threat of total human annihilation from a single weapon of mass destruction,” Villanueva said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)