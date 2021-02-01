Photo Release

February 1, 2021 Sotto Recalls Friendship with Ziga: Senate President Vicente Sotto III fondly reminisces his friendship with former Sen. Victor Ziga who succumbed to heart and multi-organ failure on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Sotto, together with Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, introduced a resolution expressing the Senate’s sympathy on Ziga’s passing. “I was just a vice mayor then but we were together in our advocacy in the fight against illegal drugs. There was also a 'Tito, Vic and Joey' in the 8th Congress: Tito Guingona, Vic Ziga and Joey Lina. We will miss him. His memory and legacy will always remain in the halls of the Philippine Senate,” Sotto said Monday, February 1, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)