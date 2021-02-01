Photo Release

February 1, 2021 On Safe Pathways Bill’s Approval: Sen. Grace Poe expresses her gratitude to Sen. Pia Cayetano for sponsoring and “ably presenting” Senate Bill 1582 or the Safe Pathways Act, which was passed on third and final reading by the Senate with a vote of 23 affirmative, zero negative, zero abstention. “I thought it best really to have her sponsor it instead because I know how strong that advocacy is for her and she did deliver as always. So I would like to thank her for that,” Poe said Monday, February 1, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)