Photo Release

February 1, 2021 A Humble Person with Great Progeny: Sen. Richard Gordon honors former Sen. Victor Ziga (Eighth Congress, 1987-1992) whom he described as a “very quiet person” that even his schoolmates at the Ateneo de Manila University could not recall if he was their classmate. Gordon, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, February 1, 2021, said Ziga’s father, Venancio Ziga, was a former governor of Albay and mother, Tecla San Andres Ziga, was a former senator and the first woman bar topnotcher. “Despite the very, very great progeny, Mr. President, the man remained simple, quiet, humble and a gentleman par excellence... and he served in various capacities in our country,” Gordon said. The late senator succumbed to heart and multi-organ failure on Sunday, January 31, 2021.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)