Photo Release

February 1, 2021 New Japanese Ambassador Visits the Philippine Senate: Senate President Vicente Sotto III presents a token of appreciation to H. E. Koshikawa Kazuhiko, the Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, on 1 February 2021. The Senate President thanked the Japanese government for supporting the Philippines' emergency response to COVID-19. Both agreed to sustain the strategic partnership between the Philippines and Japan and looked forward to celebrating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, 2021. (Photo by Louie Millang/ Office of the Senate President)