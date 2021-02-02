Photo Release

February 2, 2021 Converting Local HEIs into State Universities: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, presides over the hybrid hearing looking into several proposals to convert local Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) into State Universities as well as the renaming and conversion of colleges. “This hearing is in line with the 1987 Constitution in which Article 14, Sec. 1 asserts that the State shall protect and promote the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels. We believe that converting our local HEIs into state universities will empower them to expand the curricular offerings to include medical and allied courses and programs in response to the present public health emergencies as well as many essential economic and national growth and development areas of concern,” Villanueva said during the hearing Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)