Photo Release

February 2, 2021 On Funding MUP’s Retirement Plan: Minority Leader Franklin Drilon agrees that information on the assets of the Armed Forces of the Philippines is needed in order to determine what can be used to initially fund the retirement plan of the military and uniformed personnel (MUP). During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation, Drilon also asked officials of the Government Service Insurance System to advise the Senate what is the most realistic funding requirement for the program. “For the record, I support the proposals of the chairman. We must be able to move forward. We have barely a year, one year to finish this both in the Senate and the House and if we drop the ball here, this problem will be here again for the next years and it will be worse... So I would support the proposition of the chair to press for all the data to be in and let’s put our heads together, what is the best solution given all the conditions that we see today so that we can help in the funding of this retirement of our military uniformed personnel,” Drilon said Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)