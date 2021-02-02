Photo Release

February 2, 2021 Present the Problem to Economic Managers: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, on proposals seeking to reform the retirement and pension system of military and uniformed personnel (MUP), says it is time for the economic managers to finally tackle the issues regarding the retirement fund of MUPs for them to have an idea of the extent of the problem. According to Marcos, given the figures presented by the Government Service Insurance System, there is sufficient data and information to make a presentation to the economic managers. “I think it is time to present this to our economic managers because it is a pointless exercise churning out all the numbers when there is no commitment on the part of our economic managers to finally grapple with this problem,” Marcos said Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)