Photo Release

February 2, 2021 On Don Honorio Ventura State University: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid expresses his gratitude to local executives and representatives of Pampanga for supporting initiatives that will help students in the province during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education on various proposals seeking the conversion and renaming of educational institutions. Lapid authored Senate Bill No. 1862 which seeks to convert extension campuses of Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) in Sto. Tomas, Porac, Lubao, Candaba, Apalit, Mexico, Sta. Rita, Floridablanca, Guagua, and Sasmuan in Pampanga into regular campuses of DHVSU. “You all know my background, I did not finish my studies and I want all the students to finish theirs. In 1996, I set up the Lito Lapid College Foundation. When Mt. Pinatubo erupted, I fell short on funding it. That is why I am very concerned about the conversion of DHVSU so that more students would be able to go to school, especially here in the province of Pampanga,” Lapid said, Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)