February 2, 2021 On Renaming of School: Sen. Nancy Binay asks Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte the rationale behind the renaming of a school in Bicol as Southeast Asian University of Technology during a public hearing looking into several proposals to convert local Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) into state universities as well as the renaming and conversion of colleges Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Villafuerte told Binay that their goal is to make the university, which is located in Naga, a benchmark not only in the Philippines but in Southeast Asia as well. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)