Photo Release

February 2, 2021 Improve Broadband Connectivity: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, in a privilege speech, underscores the importance of improving the broadband connectivity in the country Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Pimentel, who attended a recent online meeting with a representative of Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX), said the Philippines may be one of the first countries in Southeast Asia to be covered by the Starlink connectivity by the third quarter of the year. He said the Starlink broadband connectivity would ensure that unserved and underserved rural areas in the Philippines will be given access points to the internet. “There are 110 million Filipinos in our country and many millions of our citizens in other countries whose lives could be greatly improved with access to the internet. In this new normal that we are living now, the Filipinos deserve nothing less but the full benefits of digitization as a constitutional right,” Pimentel said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)