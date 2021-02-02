Photo Release

February 2, 2021 Calaca City Bill Approved on 2nd Reading: The Senate approves on second reading Tuesday, February 2, 2021, House Bill No. (HBN) 6598 converting the municipality of Calaca in Batangas into a city to be known as the City of Calaca. The approval came after Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government and sponsor of the measure, decided not to introduce committee amendments and accepted the legal attributes of HBN 6598. “The committee will no longer pursue committee amendments and will embrace the expanse and legal attributes of HBN 6598 as submitted and contained in the committee report,” Tolentino said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)