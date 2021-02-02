Photo Release

February 2, 2021 Fifth City of Batangas: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, February 2, 2021, expresses gratitude to his colleagues, particularly Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino and Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, following the passage of House Bill No. (HBN) 6598 converting the municipality of Calaca in Batangas into a city to be known as the City of Calaca on second reading. “I just like to thank our sponsor and the minority leader and all our colleagues for supporting this measure and for passing the fifth city in the province of Batangas,” Recto said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)