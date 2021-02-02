Photo Release

February 2, 2021 Speed Up Disposition of Court Cases: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, defends Senate Bill No. 1886 or the Judiciary Reorganization Act during Tuesday’s plenary session, February 2, 2021. According to Gordon, it is necessary to expand the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Trial Courts, Municipal Trial Courts in cities, Municipal Trial Courts and Municipal Circuit Trial Courts to speed up the disposition of cases. “We are in an era where justice crawls so slowly. The last time we amended jurisdiction was in 2004 which meant that a lot of people had to wait for their cases to be called. I have also consulted constitutionalists and their position is that it is a valid delegation of authority,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)