Photo Release

February 2, 2021 Rules Committee Ruling: Honor the Committee System: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, chairman of the Committee on Rules, says the panel rules that the bill on rightsizing the government bureaucracy and several measures creating various agencies and departments could be heard simultaneously by their respective committees. Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon earlier suggested that the proposal to create an Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) department be deferred until the committees would decide which bill to prioritize—the rightsizing of government bureaucracy or the creation of new departments. “We came to an agreement, Mr. President, to solve this by honoring the Senate’s long-standing tradition of honoring the committee system, which means we are allowing bills to be taken up by the respective committees simultaneously,” Zubiri said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)