Photo Release

February 2, 2021 Support for Public Service Act passage: Sen. Grace Poe pushes for the passage of the Public Service Act during the hybrid plenary session, Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Poe said this was a solution that would allow SpaceX, a company offering satellite technology connectivity, to invest in the country. “Of course, we would like to associate ourselves with a company like SpaceX with the very innovative culture headed by Elon Musk. I would hope that we can probably find a solution not in overhauling the Constitution itself but with the passage of the Public Service Act, which will allow foreign ownership in certain industries because with that, we won’t be left behind,” Poe said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)