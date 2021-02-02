Photo Release

February 2, 2021 On the question of jurisdiction: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara seeks clarification from his colleagues on Senate Bill No. 1886 or the Judiciary Reorganization Act during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, February 2, 2021. “I am wondering if in any of the jurisprudence cited by our learned colleagues if they have come across any case which expressly prohibits the delegation of the apportionment of the jurisdiction to the judiciary? Because my impression, in my limited knowledge of the law, is that the Constitution gives the legislature the power to apportion jurisdiction subject to the limitations in the Constitution….my impression is that this question of jurisdiction seems to be a shared power between the judiciary and the legislature with the more expansive power perhaps belonging to the legislature,” he said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)