Photo Release

February 2, 2021 Just another working day: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III presides over the hybrid plenary session, February 2, 2021. Tuesday’s session was attended by 23 senators with eight senators physically present and 15 senators attending via video conference. During the session, House Bill 6598 or the Calaca cityhood bill and Senate Bill 1886 or the bill amending the Judiciary Reorganization Act of 1980 were passed on second reading. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)