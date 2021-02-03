Photo Release

February 3, 2021 Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presides over the continuation of the technical working group hybrid meeting Wednesday, February 3, 2021, on Senate Bill No. 1819 or the Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act. According to Gatchalian, the measure has three main characteristics to develop the country's midstream natural gas industry: First, it allows private sector participation across the entire value chain given the complex nature of the investment; Second, it provides flexibility for the government to adapt to evolving market conditions considering the nascence of the industry which has the potential to grow into a mature market; and Third, it ensures protection of consumers' interest through a framework that encourages transparency and competition, and disincentives anticompetitive behavior. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)