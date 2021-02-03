Photo Release

February 3, 2021 RP flag to remain at half-staff: Philippine flag in the Senate would remain at half-staff as senators, officers and employees mourn the death of another veteran and beloved lawmaker. Former Sen. John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña passed away in his condominium unit in Cebu City Tuesday, February 2, 2021. He was 86. His remains was immediately cremated. On Monday, the Philippine flag was flown at half-staff to mourn the death of former Sen. Victor Ziga, who succumbed to heart and multi-organ failure at the age of 75. Osmeña and Ziga were members of the 8th Congress from 1987 to 1992. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)