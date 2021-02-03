Photo Release

February 3, 2021 CREATE bill ratified: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, presents to the Senate the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1357 and House Bill No. 4157 or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act. During the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, February 3, 2021, Cayetano enumerated the major provisions of the adopted version which include: exemption from import duties of the importation of COVID-19 vaccines; the option of enterprises to choose between the Special Corporate Income Tax of 5% or Enhanced Deductions after enjoying the Income Tax Holiday; higher incentives for enterprises located outside of metropolitan areas; additional incentives for enterprises that fully relocate outside of NCR; and additional incentives for those who will locate in areas that are recovering from disasters or armed conflict. Cayetano also said that the measure allows the immediate reduction of the corporate income tax to 20% for domestic corporations with total assets not exceeding P100 million (excluding land) and total net taxable income not exceeding P5 million. “We are hopeful that the revenues the government stands to lose will provide the stimulus that our economy needs to rebound from the contraction it sustained last year. Reducing corporate income tax will also enable the Philippines to keep pace with our ASEAN neighbors in attracting foreign direct investments,” Cayetano said. The Senate ratified the bicameral committee report on the CREATE bill. (Office of Sen. Pia Cayetano)