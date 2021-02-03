Photo Release

February 3, 2021 Gordon explains vote: Sen. Richard Gordon manifests his negative vote on the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1357 and House Bill No. 4157 or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He however, congratulated his colleagues for their hard work in the passage of the measure. While Gordon said he generally agreed with most of the provisions of the bill, he manifested his reservations for some of them. “Its passage deserves congratulations on the part of everyone but we cannot vote all together at the same time,” he noted. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)