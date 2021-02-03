Photo Release

February 3, 2021 CREATE bill will address job mismatch in the country: Sen. Joel Villanueva congratulates Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, following the Senate’s ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act which seeks to reduce the corporate income tax rates and reform the tax incentives system to make it more responsive to the needs of the country. Villanueva expressed his gratitude to Cayetano for accepting several of his amendments, including the expansion of tax deductibility of training expenses, specifically including dual or enterprise-based training for students in senior high school, technical-vocational, and tertiary education. “This will help address the jobs-skills mismatch in the country and improve employability of our graduates,” Villanueva said Wednesday, February 3, 2021. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)