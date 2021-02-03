Photo Release

February 3, 2021 Recto congratulates Cayetano on CREATE bill: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, congratulates Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1357 or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act for ably defending the Senate version of the bill in the bicameral conference committee. Recto said he will submit the explanation of his vote to the Senate Secretariat. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)