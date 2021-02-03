Photo Release

February 3, 2021 A great leader: Senate President Vicente Sotto III, in his sponsorship speech on Senate Resolution 635 expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate on the passing of Sen. John Henry Osmeña, says the senator was born to lead “and even mastered it along the way.” Sotto, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, February 3, 2021, said public service was Osmeña’s calling as he started to be in the government at a young age and continued to be one until his passing. “Coming from a well-known political family, being the grandson of the late President Sergio Osmeña Sr. And a nephew of former Sen. Sergio Osmeña Jr., it could be surmised that a lot of pressure were put on him to be able to follow the footsteps of his grandfather, or leave a lasting legacy, like his ancestors did,” he said. “But certainly that was not the case for Sen. Sonny Osmeña. He made a name for himself. He was a great leader in his own right,” Sotto added. Osmeña died in his condominium unit in Cebu City Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)