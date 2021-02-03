Photo Release

February 3, 2021 The Lone Ranger of the Senate: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel ‘Migz” F. Zubiri, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, February 3, 2021, expresses his sincere sympathies and condolences to the family of former Sen. John Henry Osmeña who passed away on February 2, 2021. Zubiri described Osmeña as a dedicated public servant and an advocate of sincere, competent, and responsive governance. According to Zubiri, the late senator got the moniker as the Lone Ranger of the Senate for being independent-minded and firm on certain stands on national issues despite the fact that his ideas might have clashed with the members of the majority. “So Mr. President, we asked our dear colleagues and distinguished institution to accept this simple resolution, as well as for the family to accept our sincere condolences for the death of a great Visayan no other than Sen. John Henry Renner Osmeña,” Zubiri said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)