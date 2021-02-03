Photo Release

February 3, 2021 Physically present: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid physically attends Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, February 3, 2021. A total of 23 senators attended the session with nine physically present and 14 virtually present. Senators, during the session, ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act and adopted Senate Resolution No. 635, expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate on the passing of former Sen. John Henry Osmeña. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)