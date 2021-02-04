Photo Release

February 4, 2021 Gatchalian presides over TWG meeting: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture presides over the continuation of a technical working group meeting looking into Senate Bill Nos. 1887 and 1893 or the Teacher Education Council Act. The measures seek to enhance the quality of basic education in the country by improving the quality of teachers and school leaders through the establishment of centers of excellence, strengthening the Teacher Education Council for the purpose. The meeting was conducted jointly with the Committees on Technical and Vocational Education and Finance Thursday, February 4, 2021. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)