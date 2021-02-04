Photo Release

February 4, 2021 Foreign Relations Committee hearing: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Thursday, February 4, 2021, presides over a virtual hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations on several issues involving the Philippine’s diplomatic relations with other countries, particularly with China following the passage of a law allowing Chinese Coast Guard, “under certain circumstances,” to fire on foreign vessels in order to defend China’s “maritime rights and interests." The law also authorizes the Coast Guard to demolish other countries’ structures built on reefs and islands claimed by China and to cease or order foreign vessels “illegally” entering China's territorial waters to leave. “The committee would also like to be updated on the diplomatic protests filed by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs on this issue, and on the status of the China and Southeast Asian Nations negotiations on establishing a regional Code of Conduct in the South China Sea,” Pimentel said. The Committee also tackled several resolutions, among which are: a resolution on the effort to sell the properties of the Republic of the Philippines in Japan; inquiry and assessment on the visa upon arrival policy; and inquiry on the condition of 12 Filipino seafarers arrested by the Islamic Republic of Iran. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)