Photo Release

February 4, 2021 Total ban on waste importation: Sen. Imee Marcos calls on Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Foreign affairs, to consider and incorporate in its committee report several pending bills including a bill she authored, Senate Bill No. 408, seeking to impose a total ban on the importation of waste and its by-products or residues. Marcos made the request during a virtual hearing of the foreign affairs committee Thursday, February 4, 2021 tackling various proposed resolutions involving foreign relations issues including Senate Resolution No. 77, urging the executive department to expedite the return to South Korea of the illegally imported plastic wastes in Mindanao. “I would like the committee to take cognizance also of these bills. Maybe part of our committee conclusion could also be an endorsement of these pending bills,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)