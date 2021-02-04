Photo Release

February 4, 2021 Hontiveros wants VUA scrapped: Sen. Risa Hontiveros informs Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, that the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, which she chairs, intends to recommend the scrapping of the Visa Upon Arrival (VUA) which is designed to attract foreign visitors in the country to boost the economy. The Committee on Foreign Relations conducted an inquiry on the temporary suspension of the VUA Thursday, February 4, 2021. “It is true that VUA is currently suspended. In one of our previous hearings, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said that when we will write our committee report we will recommend to scrap the VUA in order to stop the special treatment of Chinese nationals and to prevent undesirable aliens, who engage in various crimes, from entering the country,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)