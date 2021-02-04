Photo Release

February 4, 2021 On prisoner swap: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations, February 4, 2021 asks resource persons about the status of the prisoner swap deal between the Philippines and Iran. Tolentino, who filed Senate Resolution No. 130 which seeks to inquire on the condition of 12 Filipino seafarers arrested by the Islamic Republic of Iran sometime in 2019, said his inquiry has already been overtaken by events with the release of the Filipino seafarers. Instead, the senator asked about the status of prisoner swap talks between the Philippines and Iran, noting that six consultative meetings between the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and its Iranian counterpart have already been held to prevent a similar incident as what transpired in the Strait of Hormuz. In September 2019, Iran seized a boat and arrested 12 Filipinos suspected of smuggling fuel in the Strait of Hormuz. The 12 Filipinos have already been released. DFA Assistant Secretary Igor Bailen said the DFA is now coordinating with the Department of Justice with regard to transfer of sentenced persons. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)