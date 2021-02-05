Photo Release

February 5, 2021 Blue Ribbon hearing on motorcycle crimes: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, presides over the virtual hearing on the alleged misfeasance, malfeasance, and nonfeasance in the implementation of Republic Act No. 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, Friday, February 5, 2021. In his opening statement, Gordon showed closed-circuit television footage of killings perpetrated by motorcycle-riding assailants, including the killing of Joseph Labonera Sr., a village watchman in Floridablanca, Pampanga, on Jan. 4, 2021. Gordon said measures provided under the law such as the bigger, readable and color-coded number plates for motorcycles and the establishment of a joint Land Transportation Office and Philippine National Police Operations and Control Center, are not implemented until now. “Over the last several years, more than 30,000 people have been victimized by riding in tandem in this country. People killed, people’s bags have been snatched, our roads are unsafe, our homes are unsafe,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)