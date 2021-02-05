Photo Release

February 5, 2021 Production of new MC plates: Sen. Imee Marcos asks the Land Transportation Office (LTO) during the virtual hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee on the alleged misfeasance, malfeasance, and nonfeasance in the implementation of Republic Act No. 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act Friday, February 5, 2021, updates on the agency’s production of new motorcycle plates, particularly the number of plates the LTO had already produced. LTO Chief Edgar Galvante told the committee that as of January 31, 2021 the agency’s plate making plant already produced a total of 1,276,149 motorcycle plates and a total of 5,965,374 blank plates to cover motorcycles that were registered from 2018 to 2020. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)