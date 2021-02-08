Photo Release

February 8, 2021 Stressing LTO’s lapses: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto stresses the obfuscation being contributed by the Land Transportation Office to the confusion of the riding public regarding the implementation of "Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act” and other laws. Recto, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, February 8, 2021, said the LTO should be “restrained” for implementing laws without public consultation. The senator cited the pronouncements of the agency requiring the driver of a public vehicle, even if she or he is alone, to wear a face mask, more so if he or she is with a companion, even if the companion is the spouse. “Sometimes, the government is overreaching that even if it is not in the law, they are pushing it. Maybe the LTO should also be restrained for its many lapses,” the Senate leader said, citing the project of the LTO to replace old plates with new ones which he believed is not even necessary. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)