Photo Release

February 8, 2021 On the protection of wetlands: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, underscores the need to protect and plan for the “wise use” of wetlands during the hybrid plenary session, Monday, February 8, 2021. In a privilege speech, Villar said she filed Senate Bill No. 2036 or the National Wetlands Conservation Act, which will provide more protection for wetlands. “If you think about it, there is still no single Philippine legislation that deals specifically on wetlands. Wetland protection may have been included in a number of environmental laws, but there’s no specific law intended solely for wetland protection. Given the wetland’s importance, there is a need for a concise policy statement on wetlands to be adopted at the national level,” Villar said. Villar also welcomed the designation of Sasmuan Pampanga Coastal Wetland as the eighth Wetland of International Importance in the country in time for the celebration of the World Wetlands Day on February 2, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)