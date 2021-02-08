Photo Release

February 8, 2021 Child safety should be our priority: Sen Risa Hontiveros thanks Senate President Vicente Sotto III for his privilege speech on the implementation of Republic Act (RA) No. 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act. Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, also expressed support for RA11229 as she cited a study of the World Health Organization stating that road injuries are still the third leading cause of death of children aged 5 to 9 years. “Our highest priority should always be our children and their safety… As science allows us to discover new things, we must make sure our laws keep up and that these laws are clearly spelled out and if necessary clarified in the implementing rules and regulations,” Hontiveros said during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, February 8, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)