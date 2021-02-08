Photo Release

February 8, 2021 Synergy of upland and lowland management program: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, February 8, 2021, notes that lowland areas are being affected because of the degradation the upland areas have suffered. As he learned from his Environment and Natural Resources Masters degree program on Upland Management at the University of the Philippines, he said that Upland Management and Lowland Management are actually in synergy with one another. “That's why many protected areas in the country have been affected by siltation, all these lowland areas are affected by siltation, mud coming down from these mountains and the like. What we really need is a holistic approach that can save the lowland areas, mostly wetland areas, by saving our smaller upland resources,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)