Photo Release

February 8, 2021 Dela Rosa defends SB 1832: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, faces fellow senators during the hybrid plenary session Monday, February 8, 2021, to defend Senate Bill No.1832 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2020, which he sponsored. SBN 1832 is seeking to strengthen and modernize the BFP through capability enhancement of its personnel and acquisition of state-of-the-art fire prevention, fire suppression, fire investigation, and emergency medical and rescue services apparatus. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)