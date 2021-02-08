Photo Release

February 8, 2021 Drilon scrutinizes BFP budget: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, February 8, 2021, scrutinizes the budget of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) under its modernization program during interpellation of Senate Bill No. 1832 or the BFP Modernization Act of 2020. According to Drilon, a June 2018 report from the Commission on Audit (COA) showed that BFP’s procurement of fire trucks and establishment of fire stations had fallen short of its target under its modernization program which started in 2011. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)