Photo Release

February 8, 2021 Villanueva backs postponement of RA11229 implementation: Sen. Joel Villanueva expresses his appreciation for Senate President Vicente Sotto III’s stand on the call to defer the implementation of Republic Act 11229, otherwise known as the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Villanueva, one of the authors of the law, said he supports the postponement because of the current situation in the country wherein 3.8 million workers are unemployed and 4.5 million others experienced income or compensation loss. “We fully support the postponement, but again, we want to put on record that this is an important measure,” Villanueva said during the hybrid plenary session Monday, February 8, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)