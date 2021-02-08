Photo Release

February 8, 2021 The passion of Villar: Sen. Richard Gordon, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, February 8, 2021, commends the passion of Sen. Cynthia Villar for the environment, noting how the country’s lakes, rivers and tributaries have been devastated by neglect and environmental degradation over the years. Gordon said lakes such as the Laguna de Bay, Lanao Lake, Ma. Cristina Falls, Bulusan Lake, Bato Lake, Buhi Lake and even the Liguasan Marsh should have been preserved to be the country’s top tourist attractions that could even surpass the beauty of Geneva Lake in Switzerland. Praising Villar, Gordon said: “Very feisty at times for the environment...that is what we need: the emotion, the passion, sometimes even the anger...so that we will develop our will that can move mountains and create lakes and rivers that are clean; create mangroves where people can eat and can be protected from tsunamis. That is what we need: the vision of a Cynthia Villar,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)