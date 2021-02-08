Photo Release

February 9, 2021 Committee on Public Services hearing: Sen. Grace Poe presides over Tuesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services February 9, 2021 on several policies of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), which she says, are seemingly “misplaced” in this time of pandemic. Poe said the panel is looking into the implementation of a department order authorizing Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVICS), which motorists complained, have doubled or even tripled the “inspection fees”; the prioritization of plate making instead of investing in private sourcing; and the lack of consultation before the policy was rolled out. The panel also tackled the implementation of Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act which was deferred for now because of the confusion it created among the motorists. The last part of the hearing delved into the latest policy of the LTO requiring drivers of private vehicles to wear face masks while inside the vehicle. “We commend the efforts that help reduce the transmission of the virus. Indeed, it takes the discipline of the entire nation to survive this. But an abundance of caution might be unnecessarily inconvenient to the public. More so, if we don't know the medical basis for it,” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)