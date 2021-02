Photo Release

February 9, 2021 On roadworthiness of trucks, buses: Sen. Nancy Binay asks transportation officials whether buses or trucks are being inspected for their “roadworthiness” since they are the most prone to vehicular accidents. Binay was informed during the virtual hearing conducted by the Committee on Public Services Monday, February 9, 2021 that the Land Transportation Office has been handling the ocular inspection and the test emissions for buses and trucks. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)