Photo Release

February 9, 2021 No great, compelling reason for MVIS: Sen. Imee R. Marcos asks Department of Transportation officials what is the “great, compelling reason” for implementing the motor vehicle inspection system (MVIS) in the middle of a pandemic. During Tuesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services, February 9, 2021, Marcos said the move to implement MVIS in December 2020 when there were lesser car crashes and fewer cars plying the roads, was surprising. “Didn’t anyone of you think about the possible growing pains, how this would hurt the middle class? They already lost jobs, suffered because of the pandemic and typhoons; many things have happened. Suddenly you decided to raise prices and impose these requirements,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)