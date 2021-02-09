Photo Release

February 9, 2021 Consult transport operators: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during Tuesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services February 9, 2021, expresses his support to the call to temporarily suspend the implementation of the private motor vehicle inspection system “until and unless all the concerns of motorists have been addressed and that proper consultations with all stakeholders have been undertaken.” Revilla also reminded that public transport operators who were already given authority to operate should not be left out in the consultations since they have already invested to comply with the regulations issued by the Land Transportation Office and the Department of Transportation. (Office of Sen. Revilla)