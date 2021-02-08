Photo Release



Sen. Leila M. de Lima attends hearing at Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256: In her first time to be out of the PNP Custodial Center for almost a year since the COVID-19 restrictions, Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima attends the resumption of hearing at Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 256 earlier today (9 Feb. 2021) for one of the 3 trumped-up drug cases filed against her.

Wearing a face mask, face shield, and personal protective equipment (PPE), De Lima observed all safety protocols set by the Muntinlupa Hall of Justice before entering the premises.

A staunch human rights and social justice champion, De Lima will be marking her 4th year of unjust detention on Feb. 24.

#FreeLeilaNow