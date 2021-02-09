Photo Release

February 9, 2021 Dismiss inspectors for issuing certificates to trucks, buses with faulty brakes: Senate President Vicente Sotto III suggests the immediate dismissal of inspectors who issue certificates to truck and bus owners whose vehicles get involved in vehicular accidents due to faulty brakes or engines. “Dismiss right away those inspectors who issue 'roadworthiness' certificates to truck and bus owners whose vehicles got into vehicular mishaps due to faulty brakes or engine,” Sotto said during the virtual hearing conducted by the Committee on Public Services Tuesday, February 9, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)