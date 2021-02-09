Photo Release

February 9, 2021 Gatchalian introduces amendments to SBN 1955: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian introduces amendments to a bill he sponsored, Senate Bill No. 1955 or the LPG Act, Tuesday, February 9, 2021. “We have actually a lot of amendments and this is in line with my consultation with the good Minority Floor Leader (Franklin Drilon) to simplify as well as not to over regulate the industry. Accordingly, we will be deleting some of the provisions that we think can lead to simplification of accreditation and issuance of permits,” Gatchalian explained. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)